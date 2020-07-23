Companies Will Not Get Tax Refunds without E-Receipts From October – URA

In short
According to URA, taxpayers have three months up to September 30, 2020, to adjust their systems and start issuing e-invoices. From 1 October 2020, no taxpayer will claim a tax credit if they didn’t issue e-invoices in their trading. The program is implemented under the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solutions (EFRIS).
Companies Will Not Get Tax Refunds without E-Receipts From October – URA23 Jul 2020, 19:29 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Science and technology Updates
