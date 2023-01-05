In short
Last month, Bukakata Sub County leaders and the greater Masaka Regional Environment Police closed down one of the company’s sand mining sites located in Nakigga wetland, Makonzi parish in Masaka district, on grounds that it was causing environmental destruction.
Company Defies Orders to Suspend Sand Extraction in Bukakata Wetland
Bukakata Sub County Leaders at the new Sand Mining Site in Masaka, which they ordered to stop operations
In short
