Simon Wokorach, the Chairperson of Gulu City Boda-boda Association, says they have recorded numerous complaints from various cyclists, majority of whom are from Omoro, Nwoya, Amuru, Oyam, Pader and Kole Districts. He says they have reported the matter to police for further inquiries.
Company Defrauds Boda-Boda Cyclists Over UGX 100M Top story13 Aug 2020, 08:01 Comments 301 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Business and finance Crime Interview
ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesman speaking to URN - Photo by Dominic Ochola
