Compensate Families of Victims Killed in 2020 Riots - Mpuuga

In short
Mpuuga made the statement on Friday in commemoration of the 54 civilians killed by the security personnel during a violent crackdown of protestors who were opposing the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine during a presidential campaign in Luuka District.
Compensate Families of Victims Killed in 2020 Riots - Mpuuga18 Nov 2022, 16:43 Comments 131 Views Politics Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: inhuman treatment politically motivated charges protestors
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.