Ochola O. Dominic
16:43

Compensate Families of Victims Killed in 2020 Riots - Mpuuga

18 Nov 2022, 16:43 Comments 131 Views Politics Human rights Crime Updates
Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga

In short
Mpuuga made the statement on Friday in commemoration of the 54 civilians killed by the security personnel during a violent crackdown of protestors who were opposing the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine during a presidential campaign in Luuka District.

 

Tagged with: inhuman treatment politically motivated charges protestors
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement – NRM National Unity Platform – NUP

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.