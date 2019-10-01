Julius Ocungi
Compensation Demands Delay Power Distribution in Pader

One of the distribution lines erected in Lacede village in Angagura subcounty. photo by julius ocungi

In short
85 landowners in the area accuse UEDCL staff of destroying their crops and cutting several endangered shea nut tree species on their land to pave way for the distribution lines.

 

