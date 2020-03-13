Christopher Tusiime
18:12

Compensation Demands Hindering Road Repair in Bunyangabu

13 Mar 2020, 18:07 Comments 126 Views Bunyangabu, Uganda Local government Agriculture Tourism Report
Residents want compensation before the road, is repaired and widened.

Residents want compensation before the road, is repaired and widened.

In short
Residents argue that the repair is going to cause damages to their plantations, houses and burial sites, and therefore should be compensated before the repairs start.

 

Tagged with: compensation
Mentioned: Bunyangabu District James Makombe John Kyaligonza Kabonero Kinyampanika Rwenzori Mountain

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.