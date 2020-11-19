Compensation of Livestock Tops Voters Demands in Lango

In short
Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu says to encourage and promote so-social economic development in Lango, compensation of the livestock that was regarded as the major wealth for the sub-region must be prioritized something he said his government will implement to the fullest as soon as they are voted to power.
Compensation of Livestock Tops Voters Demands in Lango19 Nov 2020, 10:29 Comments 187 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Northern Presidential Race Updates
