Amony Immaculate
10:29

Compensation of Livestock Tops Voters Demands in Lango

19 Nov 2020, 10:29 Comments 187 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Northern Presidential Race Updates

In short
Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu says to encourage and promote so-social economic development in Lango, compensation of the livestock that was regarded as the major wealth for the sub-region must be prioritized something he said his government will implement to the fullest as soon as they are voted to power.

 

Tagged with: livestock compensation presidential campaign presidential candidates presidential manifestos
Mentioned: FDC NRM NUP

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.