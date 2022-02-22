In short
The study reveals that only 72 percent of the country is covered, with the Central Region having the best 4G coverage at 84 percent, followed by the East with 80 percent. Western and Northern Regions are below the national average at 61 and 58 percent respectively.
Competing Ministries, Policies Failing ICT Growth - Study
