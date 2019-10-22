In short
One of Uganda's renown pediatricians says Vaccines Uganda like in other countries have become “Victims Of Their Own Success” because children are no longer dying due to diseases thy were vaccinated against.
She is concerned that Mulago is reopening measles wards when the measles vaccine has over forty years proven effective in stopping deaths and disability associated with this virulent microbe.
Complacency Could Thwart Uganda's Immunisation Gains-Dr Sabrina KItaka
Dr Sabrina Bakeera Kitaka says there no reason why children should die when there are effective vaccines
