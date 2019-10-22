Michael Wambi
01:07

Complacency Could Thwart Uganda's Immunisation Gains-Dr Sabrina KItaka

22 Oct 2019, 01:04 Comments 108 Views Politics Health Misc Updates
Dr Sabrina Bakeera Kitaka says there no reason why children should die when there are effective vaccines

Dr Sabrina Bakeera Kitaka says there no reason why children should die when there are effective vaccines

In short
One of Uganda's renown pediatricians says Vaccines Uganda like in other countries have become “Victims Of Their Own Success” because children are no longer dying due to diseases thy were vaccinated against.
She is concerned that Mulago is reopening measles wards when the measles vaccine has over forty years proven effective in stopping deaths and disability associated with this virulent microbe.

 

Tagged with: Dr Sabrina Kitaka Green Hill Academy Mass measles rubella vaccination Measles vaccination free mass vaccination mass immunisation against measles mass vaccination against measles and rubella vaccine resistance
Mentioned: Medical School Mulago Ministry of Health UNEPI center for health human rights and development (cehurd) uganda national expanded program on immunization (unepi)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.