In short
In the agreement with the then municipality now Arua City, the project works began in 2019 and were expected to be complete in three years which target was not achieved.
Completion of Arua Hill Mini Stadium Set for October 2023
24 Sep 2022
Tagged with: Arua City Council Arua Hill stadium works to be completed next October Development Infrastructure (DI)
