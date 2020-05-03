Completion of Kigorobya Town Council Building Stalls Over UGX 100M

In short
The construction works that started in 2001 using force on account funding is costing the Town Council Authorities shillings 400 million. However, the construction works have still stalled due to lack of funds.
Completion of Kigorobya Town Council Building Stalls Over UGX 100M3 May 2020, 15:00 Comments 76 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
