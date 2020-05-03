Okello Emmanuel
15:08

Completion of Kigorobya Town Council Building Stalls Over UGX 100M

3 May 2020, 15:00 Comments 76 Views Hoima, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
The Kigorobya town council Admistration block that is under construction. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
The construction works that started in 2001 using force on account funding is costing the Town Council Authorities shillings 400 million. However, the construction works have still stalled due to lack of funds.

 

