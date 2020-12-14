Completion of UGX 61M NUSAF Market in Sironko Excites Vendors

In short
Moses Nasaga, the Bukiise sub county LC III Chairperson is optimistic that the newly built market and spacious environment shall help eliminate accidents. He observed the sub county council has approved funds to rehabilitate the access roads that lead to the market.
Completion of UGX 61M NUSAF Market in Sironko Excites Vendors14 Dec 2020, 11:52 Comments 247 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
