AYUBU KIRINYA
11:56

Completion of UGX 61M NUSAF Market in Sironko Excites Vendors

14 Dec 2020, 11:52 Comments 247 Views Sironko, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
IMG_20201207_120735_358

IMG_20201207_120735_358

In short
Moses Nasaga, the Bukiise sub county LC III Chairperson is optimistic that the newly built market and spacious environment shall help eliminate accidents. He observed the sub county council has approved funds to rehabilitate the access roads that lead to the market.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.