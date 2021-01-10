Concern as Senior EC Staff in Gulu Goes Missing

In short
The Senior Supervisor for Laroo -Pece Division in Gulu City Richardson Tabu, 29, disappeared on Friday evening when he went out to buy supper for his colleagues who were caught up in the office located in Senior Quarters in Gulu City.
Concern as Senior EC Staff in Gulu Goes Missing10 Jan 2021
Presiding officers checking the validity of ballots cast Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
