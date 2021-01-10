Jesse Johnson James
Concern as Senior EC Staff in Gulu Goes Missing

10 Jan 2021, 13:54 Comments 142 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Crime 2021 Elections Report
The Senior Supervisor for Laroo -Pece Division in Gulu City Richardson Tabu, 29, disappeared on Friday evening when he went out to buy supper for his colleagues who were caught up in the office located in Senior Quarters in Gulu City.

 

