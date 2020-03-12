Kukunda Judith
20:35

Concerned Citizen Wants 2021 Elections Suspended over Coronavirus Fears

12 Mar 2020, Kampala, Uganda
Court has been asked to suspend the Forth coming elections over corona virus

In short
Abbey Mgugu argues that there is need for the government to closely monitor and gain control over the threat of the virus in the country before activities leading to the general elections.

 

