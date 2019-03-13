Brian Luwaga
17:09

Concerns As Heavy Trucks Plying Along Matugga-Kapeeka Road Increase Top story

13 Mar 2019, 16:59 Comments 137 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Updates
File Photo; Officials of UNRA testing a mobile weighbridge at Luweero Weighbridge Station. UNRA say it is planning to put up a mobile weighbridge at Matugga-Kapeeka road to regulate loads on trucks

File Photo; Officials of UNRA testing a mobile weighbridge at Luweero Weighbridge Station. UNRA say it is planning to put up a mobile weighbridge at Matugga-Kapeeka road to regulate loads on trucks

In short
Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka sub county LC III Chairperson, says Uganda National Roads Authority designed the road for light cars to ease the movement of agricultural produce to Kampala City.

 

Tagged with: Matugga-Kapeeka road Namunkekera Rural Industrial Centre uganda national roads authority

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.