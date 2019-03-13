In short
Moses Ssenfuma, the Kapeeka sub county LC III Chairperson, says Uganda National Roads Authority designed the road for light cars to ease the movement of agricultural produce to Kampala City.
Concerns As Heavy Trucks Plying Along Matugga-Kapeeka Road Increase Top story13 Mar 2019, 16:59 Comments 137 Views Luweero, Uganda Misc Updates
File Photo; Officials of UNRA testing a mobile weighbridge at Luweero Weighbridge Station. UNRA say it is planning to put up a mobile weighbridge at Matugga-Kapeeka road to regulate loads on trucks
