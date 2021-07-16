Conditioned Funds Slowing Down Covid-19 Responses in Districts

In short
The MPs, who are on the nationwide tour to assess covid-19 management capacities in health facilities and local governments, noted that the response teams are finding difficulties to effectively operate with conditioned financial releases.
Conditioned Funds Slowing Down Covid-19 Responses in Districts16 Jul 2021, 11:25 Comments 136 Views Kyotera, Uganda Health Parliament Updates
The Members of Parliamentary Covid-19 Taskforce interracting with local government taskforce to assess their capabilties
In short
Mentioned: Parliament Covid-19 Taskforce
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.