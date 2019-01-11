Condom Use Still a Taboo in Some Karimojong Communities

In short
A simple survey by Uganda Radio Network shows that most men among the remote IK and Tepeth communities have never seen a condom, and cannot visualize how it is used.
Condom Use Still a Taboo in Some Karimojong Communities11 Jan 2019, 11:12 Comments 155 Views Moroto, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
In short
Tagged with: condom use in uganda myths in condom use hiv prevention
Mentioned: uganda aids commission ministry of health
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.