Conflict of Interest Paralyses Motion on Private Schools’ Bailout

13 Oct 2021, 20:54 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Members of Private schools after appearing before the committee

A section of Members of Parliament had asked the government to set up a revolving fund of 500 billion Shillings to assist private schools in kick-starting their operations when they open in January. The MPs led by Kyankwanzi Woman MP Christine Sendawula presented a motion to the Education committee urging the government to rescue private institutions from financial loss due to the prolonged closure of schools.

 

