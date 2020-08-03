In short
In his last national address on Covid19, President Yoweri Museveni promised to inject Shillings 2 billion in Private Teacher’s Savings and Credit Cooperative Society-SACCO.
Confusion as Private Teachers Wait for Relief Fund Top story3 Aug 2020, 18:47 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Andrew Mukamenyi a teacher at Good Samaritan primary school now involved in the business of brick laying.
