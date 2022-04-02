In short
The Outgoing Luwero RDC, Juliet Najjuma Ssenkoole who was officiating at the handover ceremony was confused on seeing the dou presenting themselves as Deputy RDCs. As a result, she tasked the due to present their appointment letters. The two had letters posting them to the same office.
Confusion as Two Report to Take Over Luwero Deputy RDC's Office2 Apr 2022, 08:26 Comments 55 Views Politics Report
