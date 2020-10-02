Okello Emmanuel
11:05

NRM Endorses Two Candidates for Masindi District Chairmans Seat

2 Oct 2020, 11:03 Comments 104 Views Masindi, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
The confusion erupted after Masindi district chairperson Cosmas Byaruhanga and Wilson Isingoma Mugimba turned up for the nomination both presenting documents from the NRM party secretariat endorsing them as the legitimate flag bearers.

 

Tagged with: Flag bearer LC5 Chairman Masindi NRM

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.