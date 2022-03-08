EDSON KINENE
12:58

Congestion in South Western Region Prisons Worries Officers

8 Mar 2022, 12:56 Comments 124 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Court Updates
A document showing the overwhelming numbers of prisoners from different government prisons of south western uganda

A document showing the overwhelming numbers of prisoners from different government prisons of south western uganda

In short
Innocent Draville, the Officer in Charge of Mbarara Main Prison, says that the facility that was constructed to host only 324 inmates currently accommodate 2581. He says that the inmates now sleep in turns because of space problems.

 

Tagged with: Prisoners Congestion waorries Prison Officers
Mentioned: Justice, Law and Order Sector-JLOS uganda prisons service

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.