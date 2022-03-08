Congestion in South Western Region Prisons Worries Officers

In short
Innocent Draville, the Officer in Charge of Mbarara Main Prison, says that the facility that was constructed to host only 324 inmates currently accommodate 2581. He says that the inmates now sleep in turns because of space problems.
Congestion in South Western Region Prisons Worries Officers8 Mar 2022, 12:56 Comments 124 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Court Updates
A document showing the overwhelming numbers of prisoners from different government prisons of south western uganda
In short
Tagged with: Prisoners Congestion waorries Prison Officers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.