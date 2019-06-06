Pamela Mawanda
Congestion Increasing Respiratory Diseases in Schools-Medics Top story

6 Jun 2019
According to doctors, congested school dormitories are exposing students to diseases Courtesy Photo

According to doctors, congested school dormitories are exposing students to diseases

In short
Dr Kiwanuka says that in the long run, the poor flow of air in dormitories can also lead to common airborne diseases and that if dormitories had fewer beds and more windows, the rate at which diseases like these spread would be low. He adds that due to the low frequency of medical checkups, students are likely to live with Rheumatic fever for a long time.

 

