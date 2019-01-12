Congolese Evading Ebola Screening Points in Arua

In short
According to immigration officers at the two border points, several Congolese who cross on a daily basis into Uganda do not embrace the screening and hand washing.
Congolese Evading Ebola Screening Points in Arua12 Jan 2019, 13:28 Comments 189 Views Arua, Uganda Health Security Report
An unidentified Congolese moving back to Immigration office at Odramacaku after he was sent out of the office to first wash his hands.
