Congolese Exerting Pressure on Tonya Health Center III

In short
According to the Health ministry structure, the facility is expected to have four enrolled nurses but none is available. Only one of the four required midwives is available at the facility. The position of clinical officer is also vacant.
Congolese Exerting Pressure on Tonya Health Center III3 Dec 2019, 12:20 Comments 92 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Some of the Congolese Nationals that had come to seek for Medical services at Tonya Health Center III in Buseruka sub county on Monday.
In short
Tagged with: Congolese Health services Health workers Pressure
Mentioned: Lake Albert Marvin Mutegeki Micheal Tinka Saha Mukaga Nitusanga Tonya Health Tonya Health Center
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.