Congolese Fishermen Warned Against Illegal Entry into Uganda

In short
Last week, Samuel Kambale Muluko, the President of Civil Society in Kyavinyonge, a locality in the chiefdom of Bashu, Beni territory, North Kivu province admitted that the population of fish on the Congo side of the lake has reduced heavily.
Congolese Fishermen Warned Against Illegal Entry into Uganda10 May 2022, 11:55 Comments 117 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Security Updates
Some of the boats at the shores of Lake Edward,Rweshama landing site,Rukungiri District (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.