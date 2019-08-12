In short
Warom Odaga and Enock Chombe were handed over to Congolese security by Ugandan security officials led by Hoima Deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC Richard Tabaro at Kaiso landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka Sub County in Hoima district on Sunday.
Congolese Militiamen Repatriated to DRC Top story12 Aug 2019, 07:04 Comments 209 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: DR Congo Militiamen repatriated security operatives
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.