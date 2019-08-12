Okello Emmanuel
07:07

Congolese Militiamen Repatriated to DRC Top story

12 Aug 2019, 07:04 Comments 209 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
The Congolese Militiamen who have been repatriated to DR Congo.

The Congolese Militiamen who have been repatriated to DR Congo.

In short
Warom Odaga and Enock Chombe were handed over to Congolese security by Ugandan security officials led by Hoima Deputy Resident District Commissioner-RDC Richard Tabaro at Kaiso landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka Sub County in Hoima district on Sunday.

 

Tagged with: DR Congo Militiamen repatriated security operatives

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.