Congolese Refugee Arrested for Stabbing Colleague to Death

In short
It's alleged that the misunderstanding started when one of the refugees identified as Kasanavo Capeche went to a restaurant where the colleague Inyati Mulaga Claudia works and grabbed a piece of soap for personal use. But within a twinkle of an eye, Mulaga grabbed a knife and stabbed Kasanavo to death.
Congolese Refugee Arrested for Stabbing Colleague to Death18 Jul 2020, 10:30 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
