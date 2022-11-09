Kukunda Judith
Congolese Refugee, Four Others Remanded Over Illegal Access to the Air Drone Wing Top story

9 Nov 2022, 16:09 Comments 166 Views Court Updates
The Accused Persons Appearing in the Court Martial Dock.

The court heard that between December 1, 2021, and December 5th, 2021 while at Entebbe Airforce Military Base in Wakiso District, the accused persons without authorization accessed the UPDF Air Drone Wing, which is prejudicial to the defense forces. .

 

