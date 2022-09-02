Congolese Refugees in Kisoro Reject Transfer to Transit Center

In short
On Wednesday, the refugees were given a two-day ultimatum to leave the border town and go to Nyakabande. But refugees have resisted the directive on grounds that the conditions at the transit centre are appalling.
Congolese Refugees in Kisoro Reject Transfer to Transit Center2 Sep 2022, 10:46 Comments 239 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Human rights Updates
Part of the border village Kageyo in Nyarubuye sub county occupied by Congolese refugees (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
