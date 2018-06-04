Congolese Refugees Flock Hoima District

In short
Christine Banura, a mother of three children who fled her home area in Tchomia on Friday night and arrived at Sebigoro reception Centre on Saturday evening told Uganda Radio Network that the situation in DR Congo is tense since fresh clashes have erupted again.
Congolese Refugees Flock Hoima District4 Jun 2018, 15:50 Comments 124 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Analysis
Some of the Congolese Refugees who arrived at Sebigoro reception Centre on Sunday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
