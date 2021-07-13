Basaija Idd
Congolese Refugees in Bundibugyo Cry Out For Assistance

13 Jul 2021, 14:54 Comments 123 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Health Security Updates
A family tries to improvise an additional meal, most refugees are decrying the lack of enough food

In short
Last month, more than 650 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC fleeing the war in the eastern part of their country entered Bundibugyo District through Rwamabale Sub County in Ntoroko district.

 

