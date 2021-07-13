Congolese Refugees in Bundibugyo Cry Out For Assistance

In short
Last month, more than 650 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC fleeing the war in the eastern part of their country entered Bundibugyo District through Rwamabale Sub County in Ntoroko district.
Congolese Refugees in Bundibugyo Cry Out For Assistance13 Jul 2021, 14:54 Comments 123 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Health Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bubukwanga transit camp Congolese Refugees
Mentioned: Congolese Refugees
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.