On Tuesday, Kisoro District authorities held a closed-door meeting together with Officials from the office of the Prime Minister, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), police, Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF), Prisons, and Immigrations among others at Kisoro district council hall.
Congolese Refugees in Kisoro Given 2-Day Ultimatum to Occupy Transit Centre
31 Aug 2022
Congolese refugees consurcting a shelter in Kageyo village, Nyarubuye sub county on Tuesday (Photo credit Samuel Amanya)
