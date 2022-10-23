In short
Refugees who were camping in communities in Bunagana, Rukundo town councils, Muramba and Nyarubuye sub-counties, and Nyakabande transit center had crossed back to Rutshuru.
Congolese Refugees Re-occupy Bunagana Market, Primary School
23 Oct 2022
Refugees heading to Kibaya market in Bunagana town council on sunday afternoon (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
