Samuel Amanya
16:40

Congolese Refugees Re-occupy Bunagana Market, Primary School

23 Oct 2022, 16:38 Comments 147 Views Security Updates
Refugees heading to Kibaya market in Bunagana town council on sunday afternoon (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Refugees who were camping in communities in Bunagana, Rukundo town councils, Muramba and Nyarubuye sub-counties, and Nyakabande transit center had crossed back to Rutshuru.

 

