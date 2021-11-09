Congolese Refugees Head Home As Calm Returns in Rutshuru

In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson says that some Congolese have started crossing back to their country. According to Maate, the Congolese crossed back to their country, after Congolese security officials in Rutshuru, announced that the army had recaptured Chanzu and Runyoni last night.
Congolese Refugees Head Home As Calm Returns in Rutshuru9 Nov 2021, 15:12 Comments 155 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.