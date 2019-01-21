KCCA FC's Patrick Henry Kaddu heading in the first goal at the StarTimes Stadium. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

KCCA beat Congo Brazzaville Premier League side AS Otoho 2-0 in the return leg played on a water logged Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday. But the win was not enough as coach Mike Hillary Mutebis team bowed out 3-2 on goal aggregate.