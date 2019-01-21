Andrew Jackson Oryada
Congo's AS Otoho Eliminates KCCA FC

21 Jan 2019 Kampala, Uganda
KCCA FC's Patrick Henry Kaddu heading in the first goal at the StarTimes Stadium. courtesy photo (KCCA FC media)

In short
KCCA beat Congo Brazzaville Premier League side AS Otoho 2-0 in the return leg played on a water logged Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday. But the win was not enough as coach Mike Hillary Mutebis team bowed out 3-2 on goal aggregate.

 

