In short
KCCA beat Congo Brazzaville Premier League side AS Otoho 2-0 in the return leg played on a water logged Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday. But the win was not enough as coach Mike Hillary Mutebis team bowed out 3-2 on goal aggregate.
Congo's AS Otoho Eliminates KCCA FC21 Jan 2019, 06:45 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
KCCA FC's Patrick Henry Kaddu heading in the first goal at the StarTimes Stadium. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.