Consecration of Bishop Elect Geoffrey Loum Hangs in Balance

In short
Tom Mboya Okecho and Emmanue Omwony, on 19 October 2021, through their lawyers Waymo Advocates filed a suit at Gulu High Court seeking a permanent injunction on the consecration of Rev Loum.
Consecration of Bishop Elect Geoffrey Loum Hangs in Balance30 Oct 2021, 12:20 Comments 131 Views Uganda Human Rights Commission, Gulu, Uganda Northern Court Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Canon Laws Provincial canons. consecration
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.