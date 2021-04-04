Consecration of Papal Knights Postponed Following Death of Archbishop

In short
“The eight knights were supposed to be ordained by his Grace, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga today, but the almighty has called him. This has been postponed until another Sheppard, is given to us,” said Rev. Fr. Nteza during a mass on Easter Sunday.
Consecration of Papal Knights Postponed Following Death of Archbishop4 Apr 2021, 15:36 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizoto Lwanga papal knights
Mentioned: Catholic Church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.