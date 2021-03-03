Conservationists Call For Ban of Legal Trade, Breeding of Wildlife

In short
A number of snake farms in West, East and South Africa are infested with bacteria, and people who are licensed to keep wild animals as pets don't also provide appropriate diets. This is partly because of limited knowledge about how these animals feed.
Conservationists Call For Ban of Legal Trade, Breeding of Wildlife3 Mar 2021, 17:57 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Tourism Updates
