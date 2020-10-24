Conservationists Reject Removal of Marabou Stork Nestlings from Parliament

In short
Conservationists have asked Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and Members of Parliament to first address the problem of garbage and pollution instead of the removing the storks.
Conservationists Reject Removal of Marabou Stork Nestlings from Parliament24 Oct 2020, 16:55 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Environment Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: cattle egrets garbage marabou stork relocating birds tree cutting
Mentioned: Parliament UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.