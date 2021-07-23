Emmy Daniel Ojara
10:46

Conservationists Want Apaa Market Closed for Illegally Operating in Protected Areas

23 Jul 2021, 10:42 Comments 120 Views Adjumani, Uganda Business and finance Environment Tourism Breaking news
Stabex Petrol Station in Apaa Trading Centre. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Stabex Petrol Station in Apaa Trading Centre. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Both NFA and UWA say that the market is located in the protected areas of Zoka Central Forest Reserve and the East Madi Wildlife Reserve and argue that it is threatening the two natural resources.

 

Tagged with: Apaa Market East Madi Wildlife Reserve Zoka Central Forest Reserve
Mentioned: Zoka Central Forest Reserve

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.