Joan Akello
13:41

Conservationists Want Incentives for Rangers, Communities

23 Nov 2021, 13:34 Comments 177 Views Entebbe, Uganda Environment Politics Tourism Report
A Gorilla At Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. Franklin Draku

A Gorilla At Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

In short
The conservationists argue that giving tokens or incentives to communities living near protected areas will encourage them to alert rangers when wild animals leave their habitats and also ensure fellow community members do not kill the animals.

 

Tagged with: Zoohackathon wildlife trafficking

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.