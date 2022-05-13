Hafitha Issa
Conservationists Want Land Around Heritage Sites Gazetted

The move known as heritage zoning, allows governments to protect the historical and cultural integrity of a geographical area. It is now being mooted by Cultural and Heritage conservationists in Kampala as part of the ongoing efforts to collect ideas for the Historical Monuments Ordinance.

 

