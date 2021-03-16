Okello Emmanuel
15:00

Constable Held for Shooting Woman Dead at Victory Party

16 Mar 2021, 14:53 Comments 165 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the arrest and detention of the police officer to URN.

Elwelu is accused of shooting dead Anita Namukisa Tumusiime during the victory party Shadrack Muhumuza, the Kizirafumbi Sub county LC 3 Chairperson elect in Kikuube district. The incident happened on Sunday night at around 11 pm.

 

