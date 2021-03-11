Constant Disinfection, Violent Patients Damaged Entebbe Hospital Premises, Equipment

In short
Sserwanga says some patients resorted to breaking taps, sinks or washing basins, breaking cistern covers and plastic floats. Some patients would swing on the shower heads and overtime, the shower heads either got loose or broken.
Constant Disinfection, Violent Patients Damaged Entebbe Hospital Premises, Equipment11 Mar 2021, 12:28 Comments 119 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
Hospital staff stand in the corridor occupied mostly by destroyed items such as beds, mattresses and handwashing machines
