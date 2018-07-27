Court Awards Ugx 20m for Each Constitutional Amendment Petitions

In short
The petitioner includes the Uganda Law Society ULS, six opposition Members of Parliament, lawyer Male Mabiriizi, former presidential candidate Abed Bwanika and Prosper Busingye, a concerned citizen, with the Attorney General as the respondent.
Court Awards Ugx 20m for Each Constitutional Amendment Petitions27 Jul 2018, 07:17 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: presidential attorney general consideration damages
Mentioned: justice cheborion barishaki constitutional court justice owiny dollo uganda law society deputy chief justice owiny dollo justice remmy kasule elizabeth musoke constitutional amendment act
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.