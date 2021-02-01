In short
Some of the notable cases that have been fixed for hearing seen by URN include that filed by Unwanted Witness Uganda against Uganda Communications Commission-UCC for shutting down social media platforms during the 2016 elections.
Constitutional Court to Dispose of 25 Petitions in Two Weeks
The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera will lead the five member panel of the Constitutional Court Justices who are going to preside over the petitions.
