Age Limit Petition: Costs Awarded to Petitioners, Respondent

In short
Justice Barishaki said although one of the petitioners had prayed for awarding of damages, , he has taken into consideration that the petition is of great public importance and constitutional governance of Uganda and transcends any unique benefits to the petitioners.
Age Limit Petition: Costs Awarded to Petitioners, Respondent26 Jul 2018, 15:15 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Parliament Politics Report
In short
Mentioned: uganda constitutional court - constitutional amendment act 2018 uganda constitutional amendment act 2018 - consolidated constitutional petition
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.