Constrained Health Resources Dominate Arua Aids day Celebrations

In short
Jack Kokole, the Chairperson of Persons living with HIV in Arua, says due to the meager resources, some Ugandans end up sacrificing their lives to save the lives of refugees.
Constrained Health Resources Dominate Arua Aids day Celebrations2 Dec 2018, 10:51 Comments 160 Views Arua, Uganda Health Report
Various groups of persons living with HIV during the district celebrations at Arua police grounds today.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.