Constructing 70 Kms Roads of Murrum to Cost Ugandans UGX16 Billion Kikuube

23 Jun 2022, 09:05 Comments 104 Views Kikube, Uganda Business and finance Updates
An Official from the Ministry of lands handing over a document containing the BOQ for the road construction to the contractor at Kukuube district headquarters.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

The roads to be graded from the current dilapidated state to first class murrum include14.85km Kigaya-Kitindura-Kikuube,7.30 Kyangwali-Tontema-Mahamba, 5.20km Bukinda-Nguse, 12.40km Kabanyansi-Musaijamukuru,13.95 km Kinogozi-Kihabwemi-Kigaya,16km Kiziranfumbi-Kichakanya-Ruhunga.

 

