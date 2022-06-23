Constructing 70 Kms Roads of Murrum to Cost Ugandans UGX16 Billion Kikuube

In short
The roads to be graded from the current dilapidated state to first class murrum include14.85km Kigaya-Kitindura-Kikuube,7.30 Kyangwali-Tontema-Mahamba, 5.20km Bukinda-Nguse, 12.40km Kabanyansi-Musaijamukuru,13.95 km Kinogozi-Kihabwemi-Kigaya,16km Kiziranfumbi-Kichakanya-Ruhunga.
Constructing 70 Kms Roads of Murrum to Cost Ugandans UGX16 Billion Kikuube23 Jun 2022, 09:05 Comments 104 Views Kikube, Uganda Business and finance Updates
An Official from the Ministry of lands handing over a document containing the BOQ for the road construction to the contractor at Kukuube district headquarters.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.